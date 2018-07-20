Pledge Premiums
For your pledge of $60 or more, we’d be happy to send you one of the following:New mug design to match your socks. Don’t have the socks yet? Read on, my friend.
Fabulous footwear. They’re odd and they don’t match. Just like us.
Would you like a shirt or a hat? Of course you would.
As we take the necessary precautions to keep our staff, volunteers and the community safe, the office will be closed until further notice. The broadcast will continue with new shows recorded by our DJs at home, reruns of old shows, and contributions from independent producers from off Cape. If you have messages that need to get on the air, please contact matty@womr.org. You may not hear all of your favorite DJs at their normal times, but we’re doing our best to get everyone up to speed on creating new shows from home.
from the office of Sen. Julian Cyr
from the Massachusetts Department of Public Health
from Lower Cape Television
from Provincetown Television