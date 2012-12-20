Payomet Rocks!
Earthkry
Earthkry 8pm Monday July 3 at Payomet Performing Arts Center
Don’t miss the chance to see the hottest new reggae band from Jamaica on their rise to the top!
Hailing from Kingston, Jamaica, EarthKry draw inspiration from Bob Marley and The Wailers, The Beatles, John Holt, Peter Tosh, Jacob Miller, Black Uhuru and Steel Pulse cementing a wholesome fusion of roots reggae, soul and rock genres for a fresh but universal sound.
Jesse Colin Young
One of the leading lights of the 60’s “flower power” movement and founder of The Youngbloods, singer-songwriter Jesse Colin Young remains a vibrant musical force. Most known for his 1969 smash hit “Get Together,” which continues to be an iconic anthem for peace and tolerance to this day, Young has forged a long-sustaining career built on his soaring tenor, infectious melodies and thought-provoking lyrics.