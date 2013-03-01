Take In A Show At Payomet

Though they call western Massachusetts home, Parsonsfield draws their name from the rural Maine town that’s home to their farmhouse-turned-recording-studio where they cut their outstanding debut, ‘Poor Old Shine,’ – which established them as a roots force to be reckoned with.

The New York Times hailed the band as “boisterously youthful yet deftly sentimental,” while Folk Alley dubbed their songs “the most jubilant and danceable indie roots music this side of the Carolinas.” Their rowdy live performances only upped the ante, with The Bluegrass Situation falling for their “fun and frenzy” and No Depression raving that they’ll “give you rich five-part harmonies one minute, sound like bluegrass on steroids the next, and then rock you over the head with unbearably cool and raucous Celtic rhythms.”