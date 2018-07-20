Provincetown 400 – The Mayflower Transmission
On Wednesday November 11 at 1pm we’ll celebrate the special bond between Provincetown and the UK that was established when the Mayflower arrived at the tip of the Cape by airing select musical performances from the Harwich (UK) Festival of the Arts. The Mayflower was built in Harwich, England which was home to her captain, Christopher Jones. The program will include a broad range of genres, including jazz, folk and classical.
Click here to contact the station for meeting link