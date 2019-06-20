Community Radio For Cape Cod And Beyond







Thanks to everyone who got us to our capital campaign goal!

The last two weeks of content are available here. Click on “View Full Archive” and click on the calendar for each day’s programs.



Be a DJ

We’re always looking for folks who would like to be a DJ. No experience necessary. There is currently is an opening Friday nights at midnight into Saturday morning. Also, the Program Committee is looking for another member. Call the office at 508-487-2619 to find out how to get started. Send proposals to matty@womr.org

Donate Your Records

There could be gold in that collection. If you’re not using it, we’d love to share it with our DJs or list it for sale in our store to support the station. We can even arrange to pick it up so you don’t have to be reminded of how heavy your records are. Call the office at 508-487-2619 to find out more.

Donate Your Vehicle

Our partners at CARS will take care of everything for you and send WOMR the proceeds from your donation. Call 866-WOMR-123 or fill out the form on the website to get started today.