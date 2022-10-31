News Uncategorized

The program committee is seeking proposals from trained volunteers to host the 3rd Wednesday of each month from 9 to midnight. There is also an opening for a bluegrass DJ on the 3rd and 5th Wednesday of each month from 5-8pm. New volunteers are welcome to begin the training process. No experience necessary. Contact matty@womr.org with any questions or to set up an orientation interview.
Donate your old records to WOMR or add to your collection with something from our online record store. Call the office oremail Mattyto arrange donation of your collection. We’ll even come pick them up if necessary.