Uncategorized

Arts Week: August 24

Arts Week

24 August 2017

guest: Jay Critchley

Okay…thank you to Zap Mama for Allo, Allo…And allo to all of you listening out there, whether on the radio or streaming worldwide at WOMR.org. This is Arts Week, and I’m Jeannette de Beauvoir. I’m going to give you a taste of what’s going on around the mid and lower Cape in terms of art, literature, theater, cultural events, and other entertainment.

On Saturday, August 26 at 8pm at the Provincetown Theater for one night only it’s ASA Seeding Tomatoes FREE ADMISSION, but RESERVATIONS are STRONGLY RECOMMENDED Seeding Tomatoes is a down and dirty amuse-bouche of choreographic theatre, storytelling, and power women on the verge. Come see what audiences raved about in 2016. Provincetowntheater.org.

Also on Friday, you can catch Julia Nixon performing at Wellfleet Preservation Hall at 7:30. Powerhouse jazz & blues vocalist Julia Nixon returns to the Hall for her signature annual performance. This time, she’s put together a “Best of 6 Summers” program that will have us grooving, swaying and dancing all night! Details at wellfleetpreservationhall.org

On August 29, 7:30, the Am HaYam Jewish Film Festival at Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater presents The Women’s Balcony, an Israeli film shown in Hebrew and cast as Israel’s Number-one film of the year. An accident during a bar mitzvah celebration leads to a gender rift in a devout Orthodox community in Jerusalem, in this rousing, good-hearted tale about women speaking truth to patriarchal power. When the women’s balcony in an Orthodox synagogue collapses, leaving the rabbi’s wife in a coma and the rabbi in shock, the congregation falls into crisis. Charismatic young Rabbi David appears to be a savior after the accident, but slowly starts pushing his fundamentalist ways and tries to take control. This tests the women’s friendships and creates an almost Lysistrata-type rift between the community’s women and men. WHAT.org

Want to find out about local music going on all over the Cape? Visit capecodmusic.com for bands and events.

The Harbor Stage Company’s third offering of the season is PERSONA by Ingmar Bergman, offered in stage form as a World Premiere. Adapted and Directed by Robert Kropf and featuring Jane Stiles O’Hara and Brenda Withers When a traumatized actress and her talkative nurse seek refuge at a seaside retreat, their relationship with the natural world— and each other– prompts a heady exploration of identity, isolation, and intimacy.harborstage.org

Provincetown’s Art House has a full schedule of Broadway greats, comedians, and cabaret performers. Varla Jean Merman’s new show is called Bad Heroine. Jinkx Monsoon and Peaches Christ bring their smash hit, Return to Grey Gardens, for a summer long run through September 7. Jinkx Monsoon debuts her own new show The Ginger Snapped with cohort Major Scales at the piano, through September 10. Varla Jean, Ryan Landry & Peaches Christ debut their new comedy 5 to 9 – a hilarious parody of the hit movie 9 to 5, set in our even MORE absurd Oval Office, running through September 9. For tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com

You only have a few more performances to see the musical Chicago, which is the longest-running musical in Broadway history and it’s making its Outer Cape premiere with the Peregrine Theatre Ensemble at Provincetown’s newly renovated Fishermen Hall. The show follows murderesses Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart who find themselves on death row together and fight for the fame that will keep them from the gallows in the 1920s. See my review on the Arts Week blog : this is absolutely a must-see. And The Pointe restaurant at Crowne Pointe has a three-course prix-fixe menu to go with the show that makes for a seriously elegant evening out. peregrinetheatre.com

Coming up at the Payomet Center for the Performing Arts in North Truro, you can see Lea DeLaria, the Squirrel Nut Zippers, hear the Mosquito Storytelling Hour, and more. For tickets and to see the entire season lineup, go to payomet.org.

Looking ahead, it’s the second annual Provincetown Book Festival on September 15th and 16th, so mark your calendars now!