Uncategorized

Arts Week June 15, 2017

Two sets of guests:

At the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater you can see Painting Churches. Gardner and Fanny Church are preparing to move out of their Beacon Hill house to their summer cottage on Cape Cod. Gardner, once a famous poet, now is retired. He slips in and out of senility as his wife Fanny valiantly tries to keep them both afloat. They have asked their daughter, Mags, to come home and help them move. Mags agrees, for she hopes as well to finally paint their portrait. She is now on the verge of artistic celebrity herself and hopes, by painting her parents, to come to terms with them and they with her. And on June 21, don’t miss A curated evening of short plays addressing the topic of gun control in the United States, selected from 24 Gun Control Plays.On August 26, 2015, news reporter Alison Parker and photojournalist Adam Ward, employees of CBS affiliate WDBJ in Roanoke, Virginia, United States, were shot to death while conducting a live television interview near Smith Mountain Lake in Moneta. The news team was interviewing Vicki Gardner, executive director of the local chamber of commerce, when all three were attacked by a gunman. Parker, age 24, and Ward, age 27, died at the scene while Gardner survived. Parker and Ward were the seventh and eighth journalists killed on the job in the United States since 1992. Parker’s parents, Andy and Barbara Parker, have become advocates for sensible gun legislation and are speaking about this topic across the nation. The Parkers will participate in a talk-back following the reading. After yesterday’s shooting in Virginia, the relevance of the issue couldn’t be more pronounced. For times and tickets, go to WHAT.org

Coming up at the Cape Rep Theatre in Brewster it’s Men in Boats. In 1869, one-armed explorer John Wesley Powell and his crew of 9 men in 4 boats went down the Colorado River into the Grand Canyon, not knowing what lay ahead. This great adventure is reenacted by ten women —- the rapids, the rations, the ride of their lives— an ingenious, hilarious, brilliant new play and a hit of the season last year at New York City’s Playwright’s Horizons. More at caperep.org

Eastham Cultural Council presents 19th Annual Eastham Hands on the Arts Festival: 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday, Windmill Green, Route 6, Eastham. Juried arts and crafts show and sale, live musical entertainment, children’s theater, children’s hands-on art activities.

Also in Eastham, Saturday is the Wampanoag Spring Cultural Festival: Saturday, Salt Pond Visitor Center, 50 Nauset Road, Eastham. Celebrate Wampanoag culture with members of Aquinnah and Mashpee Wampanoag tribes as they demonstrate refined traditional skills, 10 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. (includes children’s activities). Join Kingfisher Singers and Dancers for interactive performance, 1:30 to 2:30 p.m.

If you’re up for a tour this weekend, here’s a great one: Where Edward Hopper Painted in Wellfleet and South Truro: 9:30 a.m. and 1:30 p.m. daily, Wellfleet Town Pier, 250 Commercial St. See houses and landscapes painted by celebrated American artist Edward Hopper. Two-hour auto tour on back roads and hidden places. Architecture painted by Hopper, history of his era and old photos showing environmental changes will be discussed. Minimum of two guests, maximum of four. $69 per person. Online reservations encouraged at www.hopperhousetours.com.

Another great tour is here in Provincetown: Old Harbor Life-saving Station open house: 2 to 4 p.m. Friday through June 23, Race Point Beach, 200 Race Point Road, Provincetown. Built in 1898, Old Harbor is last intact life-saving station of original 13 of Cape Cod. Park at Race Point Beach and take a short walk to Old Harbor.

The Alden Gallery will present a show of new work by Raúl Gonzalez III, Kirk Jenkins, Sean McCabe, and Paul Pedulla, opening on Friday, June 16, 2017, from 7 to 9 p.m., at the gallery’s exhibit space at 423 Commercial St. Drinks and refreshments will be served; the gallery is open to the public and free. The show will be on view through June 29.

Varla Jean returns to Provincetown’s Art House with her new show, Bad Heroine, starting June 23rd and running through the summer. For their whole cabaret schedule, go to ptownarthouse.com

As you know, we’re in the midst of the 19th annual Provincetown International Film Festival! It runs through the 18th, and you can see the entire film lineup at ptownfilmfest.org. Note that today only at the Water’s Edge Cinema you can attend a free filmmaking master class with Melody Gilbert; that’s at 4:30.

Coming up on June 23rd and 24th it’s the 12th annual Provincetown Dance Festival, a showcase of the best in dance for Provincetown audiences from hip-hop to ballet, from tap to contemporary and classical Indian dance. More at provincetowntheater.com

Coming up at the Payomet Center for the Performing Arts in North Truro, it’s Los Lobos on June 18th, Highland Fest on the 24th, Nikki Hill on the 29th, and Marcia Ball on July 2. For tickets and to see the entire season lineup, go to payomet.org.