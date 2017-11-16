Uncategorized

Arts Week of November 16, 2017

guests:

David Weidner from PMPM and Rick Miller, author

Allo to all of you listening out there, whether on the radio or streaming worldwide at WOMR.org. This is Arts Week, and I’m Jeannette de Beauvoir. I’m going to give you a taste of what’s going on around the mid and lower Cape in terms of art, literature, theater, cultural events, and other entertainment.

At the Cape Rep in Brewster, it’s Boundless, a new play with music that explores how local fishermen navigate the rough waters of politics, science, economics and tradition to survive in today’s world. Created from interviews with Cape Cod fishermen, their families, and the organizations that keep them fishing, Boundless takes us into the heart of their story. Because Boundless is a play about our community, Cape Rep will be surrounding the run of the show with talkbacks related to the creation of the piece and the people from the local fishing community. Details about these talkbacks can be found on their website as more information becomes available. Caperep.org

At The Water’s Edge Cinema, there’s a *SPECIAL EVENT* Fri @ 6pm A special screening in conjunction with the Mashpee Wampanoag & New England Peace Pagoda Annual Walk. WatersEdgeCinema.org

The Pilgrim Monument and Provincetown Museum is taking over leadership of Provincetown 400, the initiative whose mission is to oversee events and fundraising for the commemorations in 2020 of the 400th anniversary of the Mayflower Pilgrim’s first landing in Provincetown. There are a lot of ways for you to get involved, so visit them at pilgrim-monument.org.

Crone’s Team Trivia has returned! It’s Thursday nights at Napi’s restaurant at 7pm. You don’t need to come with a team; they’ll help you find one. There is a wide range of topics with some singing and dancing thrown in.

This Saturday at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater you can see and hear the Metropolitan Opera Live in HD: The Exterminating Angel at12:55 pm. WHAT.org

Looking ahead, it’s the seventh annual Provincetown Pilgrim Trot! What better place to run a Pilgrim Trot than where the pilgrims landed, Provincetown! All proceeds will be donated to PAAM, t-shirts to the first 200 entrants, $100.00 cash prize for the first male and female finishers. Registration required; more at PAAM.

Also later this month are the iconic local events that usher in winter: the lighting of the lobster pot tree on November 25, and the lighting of the monument on November 22nd. Be sure to mark your calendars now!

I’d be remiss if I didn’t mention The Joe Gouveia Outermost Poetry Contest, because we’re accepting submissions now! In honor of former Cape Cod Poet Laureate, Joe Gouveia, WOMR/WFMR continues this annual tradition to honor his commitment to the poetry community while supporting a great community asset. Judge Marge Piercy will select the finalists for both the National and Regional categories. We are awarding $1,300 in prizes; $1,000 to the National winner and $300 to a Regional, Cape Cod-based poet. More at womr.org

On Saturday November 18, join us at the schoolhouse for an evening of funk, soul, and blues with the Groovalottos. The summer may be over, but the good times aren’t! It’s one show only at 8pm and tickets are available at womr.org.