Uncategorized

Arts Week Picks June 14

Arts Week

14 June 2018

guests:

Michael Miller from ptownie

Brenda Withers from Harbor Stage Company

This is Arts Week, and I’m Jeannette de Beauvoir. If you’d like to keep up with what’s going on in town between installments of Arts Week, you can always sign up for the Ptownie Dispatch at ptownie.com. Want to find out about local music going on all over the Cape? Be sure to visit our website at womr.org and check out the calendar.

On Saturday at 1:30pm come to Provincetown Town Hall for the dedication of the Provincetown AIDS Memorial, a 17-ton sculpture quarried and constructed by robots and featuring poetry by local poets.

THE NEW BEACH BAND June 20 from 6:30 pm – 8:30 pm at Herring Cove Beach Far Land Provisions and Friends of the Cape Cod National Seashore kick off their 2018 Sunset Music Series on Wednesday June 20th! Enjoy delicious local, sustainable and healthy food from our concession, outdoor grill and cold grab “n go. Sip beer, wine or soft-drink while you dance or just chill to the music on the deck. And as the sun sets over Cape Cod Bay, a bonfire comes to life on the beach providing the perfect evening of fun, food and music. Can’t make this concert? The series will continue Sunday and Wednesday nights throughout the summer.

This is your last weekend to see Cape Cod Theatre Company’s revival of Wrinkles, The Musical, a celebration of women and aging, written by local playwrights Naomi Turner and Wilderness Sarchild. The show runs through June 17, and takes place in a large and very active senior living community in central Florida. Capecodtheatrecompany.org

It’s the Provincetown International Film Festival week, showcasing new achievements in independent film and honoring the work of emerging as well as acclaimed directors, producers and actors. The festival is committed to serving its communities who are often outside of the mainstream, in the margins, or otherwise underserved, but have a voice critical to the evolution of artistic expression. Check out the schedule at provincetownfilm.org.

At the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre it’s THIS IS OUR YOUTH, a living snapshot of the moment between adolescence and adulthood when many young people first go out into the world on their own, armed only with the ideas and techniques they developed as teenagers—ideas and techniques far more sophisticated than their parents ever realize, and far less effectual than they themselves can possibly imagine. What.org

The BOWERSOCK GALLERY “FOR THE BIRDS” is opening Friday June 15, 2018 at 7:00 pm – 9:00 pm Runs June 15 – July 4 373 Commercial St. Angry birds, elegant birds, birds dressed in the summer chapeaus, and still others making our mind take flight into thoughtful airs. Bowersockgallery.com

Opening tonight at the Harbor Stage Company and running through July 7th is The Weir: When a newcomer happens into a sleepy Irish pub, she and a band of local bachelors embark on an unexpectedly eerie evening. Rich humor and haunting lyricism mark this spellbinding portrait of community, confession, and the thin line between memory and myth. Harborstage.org.

Finally, check out this summer’s outstanding lineup of comedians, Broadway performers, and drag shows at the Art House by going to provincetownarthouse.com.