Uncategorized

Arts Week

27 July 2017

guests:

Cape Rep: BILLY ELLIOT, THE MUSICAL with Matthew Dean who is playing Billy Elliot, Tom Andrew who is playing Billy’s father Jackie Elliot, and Burke Brickner who is playing Billy’s friend Michael.

On Friday night at 7pm check out Balkan E Boston at the Wellfleet Congregational Church, presenting passionate music from Burgaria, Serbia, and Macedonia.

At the Provincetown Theater you can see a radically re-styled and re-staged version of Oscar Wilde’s “Salome” running through August 19. Wilde’s once-banned biblical play features new costuming, scenic design, choreography and casting. According to director Tristan DiVincenzo, “Our audiences will see a highly-stylized “Salome” performed against an elaborately wasted landscape of a dystopian future…a sort of post-apocalyptic scene of desolation, overlaid with the trappings of ruling class grandeur.” Provincetowntheater.org.

At the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theater it’s The Empaths, a timely, face-paced comedy, mines the complex landscape of shifting societal mores, family roles, and the expectations of relationships. Celine, a 30-something serial entrepreneur playing with her father’s money, is faced with the adult challenge of finding love. After randomly meeting Lichen, an overly-compassionate SNAG (Sensitive New Age Guy). Celine is instantly convinced Lichen is The One. In order to ensure the relationship sticks, Celine tricks him and her wizened psychotherapist into having their first six dates in couples counseling, with all outside contact forbidden. For times and tickets, go to WHAT.org

On Saturday night at Unity on Cape Cod in Hyannis, enjoy chocolate and comedy starring Lesley Smith, world-class ventriloquist, comedian and acclaimed singer’/songwriter. She will be accompanied by her hilarious characters (a therapist, life coach, pet psychic and guru) who embody both the frustrations and hopes of our time. The material in this evening of clean comedy can be enjoyed by children ten and older. The event features a chocolate tasting and desserts after the one hour and fifteen minute performance. For more information go to lesleysmithproductions.com.

At the Wellfleet Preservation Hall on Saturday from 3-4:30 it’s Fleet Movement Explorations, a structured improvisational dance class. We start with warm-ups based in internal body awareness such as developmental movement patterns or somatic exploration, often integrated with thematic material. Embodiment is evoked through sensing movement articulation, initiation, and alignment in space-weight-time, and the three dimensions. On August 3rd there’s a special musical event: Straight Ahead Jazz & Saxophone. Did you know that a greater percentage of saxophones were sold in the Jazz Age of the 1920s than of guitars in the Rock Era of the 1960s? To satisfy this overwhelming interest, manufacturers evolved the sax into different shapes to produce yet another palette of tonal characteristics. Although popular in the 1920s, the production of straight saxes halted during the Great Depression. But recently, they have started to make a comeback. Join us for a night of jazz, Latin, originals, and surprises to showcase the rare straight alto sax and the even rarer straight tenor sax! And finally at the Hall on August 10th, Someone’s Little Brother, a free sober social to kick off recovery month is at 8pm. Info on all these events is at wellfleetpreservationhall.org.

Provincetown’s Art House has a full schedule of Broadway greats, comedians, and cabaret performers. Varla Jean Merman’s new show is called Bad Heroine. Jinkx Monsoon and Peaches Christ bring their smash hit, Return to Grey Gardens, for a summer long run from July 5 – September 7. Jinkx Monsoon debuts her own new show The Ginger Snapped with cohort Major Scales at the piano, through September 10. Varla Jean, Ryan Landry & Peaches Christ debut their new comedy 5 to 9 – a hilarious parody of the hit movie 9 to 5, set in our even MORE absurd Oval Office, running through September 9. For tickets and information, visit www.ptownarthouse.com

The musical Chicago is the longest-running musical in Broadway history and it’s making its Outer Cape premiere with the Peregrine Theatre Ensemble at Provincetown’s newly renovated Fishermen Hall. The show follows murderesses Velma Kelly and Roxie Hart who find themselves on death row together and fight for the fame that will keep them from the gallows in the 1920s. See my review on the Arts Week blog : this is absolutely a must-see. peregrinetheatre.com

Have you ever wandered into Whaler’s Wharf here in Provincetown, looked up, and wondered who the heck all these little offices and studios belong to? Now’s your chance to find out, as on Friday night from 6-9 the Wharf has a special open house. Come by, watch artisans at work, have something to eat, and check out the activity that makes Whaler’s Wharf buzz!

At the Cape Cod Theatre Company in Harwich through August 6th you can see Charlotte’s Web—and I don’t care how old you are, you will love this show! Back by popular demand, one of CCTC’s most beloved productions returns to the stage with a brilliant version of E.B. White’s American classic adapted by Joseph Robinette. Meet Wilbur, an endearing piglet in grave danger of ending up as pork chops, and Charlotte, the wise and winsome spider who becomes his true friend. Get caught up in Charlotte’s Web as we spin this timeless story on the stage! Capecodtheatrecompany.org

Coming up at the Payomet Center for the Performing Arts in North Truro, it’s Arlo Guthrie tonight, then Suzanne Vega, Aaron Neville, Sierra Hull, and more. For tickets and to see the entire season lineup, go to payomet.org.