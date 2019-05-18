Uncategorized

Catch everything going on May 17-24 on the arts beat!

special guest: Joshua Praegar, 20Summers

This is Arts Week, and I'm Jeannette de Beauvoir.

The Peregrine Theatre Ensemble has announced its summer production of Hair. If you’re interested in the dawning of the Age of Aquarius (and who isn’t?) check out their website for dates and times. peregrinetheatre.org

At the Cape Rep it’s Merrily We Roll Along. Following three best friends over the 20-year span of their artistic careers, Sondheim’s brilliant score includes, “Not a Day Goes By,” “Old Friends” and “Good Thing Going.” As the trio of creatives, Cape Rep favorites Jared Hagan, Trish LaRose, and Adam Berry will bring their real-life friendship to the stage, and the drive and wit of the story to life. Check out the review at ptownie.com and get times and tickets at caperep.org

At the Provincetown Theater, starting tonight you can see You Can’t Take It with You, one of the most popular and produced plays in American history, unfurling under the bohemian roof of Grandpa Vanderhof’s creatively eccentric family—writers, painters, ballet dancers, xylophone players, caged snakes, a Russian duchess, and a basement full of firecrackers. When love blooms between Grandpa Vanderhof’s pretty granddaughter and the handsome son of an uptight, conservative Wall Street banker, the collision of their two worlds explodes into laughter! Provincetowntheater.org

On May 18 & 19, 7:00pm at the Provincetown town hall, and May 20, 3:00pm, Nauset Regional Middle School Orleans: The Outer Cape Chorale and Chamber Singers present Sea, Sand, and Song: Music Inspired by the Beauty of Cape Cod. Features Ronald Perera’s Why I Wake Early (based on the poetry of Mary Oliver) and a program of songs, composers, and more, from or about our beloved Cape Cod. Admission is free, donations gratefully accepted.

The Cape Cod Theatre Company is reviving Wrinkles, The Musical, a celebration of women and aging, written by local playwrights Naomi Turner and Wilderness Sarchild; directed by Nina Schuessler; with music by Grammy Award-winner Jason Howland, Cape composer and musical director Malcolm Granger, recording artist Sarah Burrill and Dana McCoy. The show opens on May 24 and runs through June 17, and takes place in a large and very active senior living community in central Florida. Capecodtheatrecompany.org

On May 18 it’s the Twenty Summers open house for season five: Swing by Miller Hill Road on our opening night to welcome five years of Twenty Summers in the Hawthorne Barn! Come mingle in the Barn, and help us kick off our month-long season of events. Delicious snacks will be provided by the Lobster Pot, with refreshments by The Captain’s Daughters, Devil’s Purse Brewing Co. and Truro Vineyards. Event is free but you must RSVP.

This is Nauticon Weekend! Also known as The 21+ Convention, it’s a creative and fun way for fans of anime, science fiction, fantasy, comic books, and all things nerdy to get together and get to know one another. The event is held annually at the Provincetown Inn. Nauticon has panels ranging from anime to science fiction and comicbooks to webcomics, discussions of Star Trek or Doctor Who, programs run by the Dirty Old Lady’s League and the Miracle Providers Drag Queens, and everything in between. More at nauticon.com

For the Provincetown Community Compact’s 25th anniversary, they’re offering two $2500 grant awards to year-round Provincetown/Truro residents. One is for an artist 18-30, with a studio in Provincetown Schools; the other is for a person of any age for a community project that deals with sustainability. This is open to anyone from fishermen to scientists to artisans. Thecompact.org

From May 30-June 22 at the Wellfleet Harbor Actors Theatre it’s THIS IS OUR YOUTH, a living snapshot of the moment between adolescence and adulthood when many young people first go out into the world on their own, armed only with the ideas and techniques they developed as teenagers—ideas and techniques far more sophisticated than their parents ever realize, and far less effectual than they themselves can possibly imagine. What.org

And, finally, check out this summer’s outstanding lineup of comedians, Broadway performers, and drag shows at the Art House by going to provincetownarthouse.com.