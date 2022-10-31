News Uncategorized

New volunteers are always welcome to begin the training process. No experience necessary. Contact Matty matty@womr.org with any questions or to set up an orientation interview. The Program Committee is currently accepting proposals to host one Saturday night per month from 9pm to midnight. Candidates must be trained in the studio. Contact Executive Director John Braden for more information if you or someone you know might be interested.
Get In the Groove
Donate your old records to WOMR or add to your collection with something from our online record store. Call the office oremail Mattyto arrange donation of your collection. We’ll even come pick them up if necessary.